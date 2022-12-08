Adopt a pet with Bay County Animal Services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This hound dog is nothing but loving. Maggie stopped by the studio with puppy dog eyes and even a doggy hug ready for the NewsChannel 7 team.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services brought two-year-old Maggie along with her to help find her forever home. Maggie is full grown, microchipped, spayed, vaccinated, and ready to give her love out for the holidays.

Temple explained the easy adoption process and the excitement that comes along with visiting the shelter. She says if wanting to give the gift of adopting a pet this year, let everyone be involved in the whole process.

This month Bay County Animal Services are giving away Santa Paws T-shirts along with an adoption. Shirts are also available for purchase at 10 dollars for kid sizes and 15 dollars for adults.

For more information on the sweet Maggie, watch the video attached.

