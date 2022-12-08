Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, December 7th
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Soccer/Boys
Mosley 2 Walton 1
Freeport 0 Bay 6
Rutherford Marianna
High School Soccer/Girls
Freeport 1 Bay 6
Mosley 3 Leon 0
Walton Crestview
Fort Walton Beach 2 Arnold 2
High School Basketball/Boys
Freeport 48 Destin 81
High School Basketball/Girls
Freeport 38 Destin 49
West Florida 58 Bay 54
Altha 14 Malone 48
