Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, December 7th

(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Boys

Mosley 2 Walton 1

Freeport 0 Bay 6

Rutherford Marianna

High School Soccer/Girls

Freeport 1 Bay 6

Mosley 3 Leon 0

Walton Crestview

Fort Walton Beach 2 Arnold 2

High School Basketball/Boys

Freeport 48 Destin 81

High School Basketball/Girls

Freeport 38 Destin 49

West Florida 58 Bay 54

Altha 14 Malone 48

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023
An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
PCPD say the woman was stopped on Monday evening in the car with a rideshare customer inside.
Woman using stolen vehicle as rideshare arrested, officials say
The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding...
The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo
Search efforts for the missing male pilot continued after the wreckage of a Piper Warrior was...
Fla. family identified as plane crash victims after wreckage found

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, December 6th
Arnold senior sets new school scoring mark
Arnold’s Karen Jones scores 45 in Marlins win, sets new school career scoring mark
Student Athlete of the Week
Blountstown’s Elam Johnson is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
Area scores and highlights for Monday, December 5th