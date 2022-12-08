Ascension Sacred Heart hosts job fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart hosts hiring event in Panama City to fill position at its hospital and local clinic locations.

The 2-session event took place at the hospital inside the Walsingham Board Room near Martin Luther King Boulevard and 6th Street in Panama City Wednesday.

Dozens of candidates met with recruiters and clinical leaders for on-the-spot interviews and potential same-day offers. The healthcare system was hiring for many positions including nursing, imagining, respiratory care and physical therapy.

Elizabeth Parker is the Talent Strategy & Innovation Manager for Ascension Sacred Heart. She says her team is searching for passionate people.

“We are looking for qualified candidates and people that meet the right cultural fit for the organization,” said Parker. “We’re looking for people who have a passion for taking care of others. We’re a very mission minded organization and we’re looking for people who are very like-minded.”

If you missed out on Wednesday job fair, there are more opportunities. Ascension Sacred Bay is hiring all year round.

“We have opportunities 24/7 365 on our website jobs.ascension.org,” Parker said. “We encourage candidates to apply to as many positions as they’re interested. Our recruiters are active. They are reaching out to candidates immediately talking with those candidates and then scheduling them with the hiring leaders as long as they meet the qualifications of the position.”

Student who are just graduating are encouraged to apply immediately. They do not need to have a license or certificate to be interviewed, however, if hired the credentials will be required upon the start date.

