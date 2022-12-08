Community works together to rescue 4 horses that had fallen through ice

Community members in Montana came together Monday to rescue four horses that fell into a frozen pond. (Source: Amber Countryman / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KALISPELL, Mont. (Gray News/TMX) – Community members in Montana came together Monday to rescue four horses that fell into a frozen pond.

The South Kalispell Fire Department responded to the scene near Patrick Creek on Monday afternoon and found four horses stuck in a deep pond after falling through the ice.

Firefighters, along with Flathead County Animal Control officers, staff from Rebecca Farm and “many neighbors,” worked to rescue the horses, the fire department said.

Videos shared by Amber Countryman show the horses snorting and agitated in the water.

The first rescuers on scene initially tried constructing a ramp and digging a bank in the ice for the horses to climb out.

Rescuers worked together with several lines of rope to pull the animals out of the water one by one.

Fire officials said all four horses were successfully transported for veterinary care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

