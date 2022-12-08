Fog gives way to sunshine and warmth

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning overhead. But at the surface, fog has redeveloped. It’ll be thick in spots through about 9am CST this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory lifts by then for the morning drive.

Otherwise, it’s plenty mild out the door with temperatures well into the low 60s. And it’s plenty muggy too with dew points into the low 60s. Dress comfortably for another warm and humid day ahead.

Morning clouds from the fog dissipate into the mid morning to allow for mostly sunny skies. Some sunshine warms temperatures up into the mid 70s on the coast to near 80 inland.

Southerly flow off the Gulf keeps us mild and muggy into tonight’s forecast as well. Fog redevelops overnight and becomes thick once again by tomorrow morning.

In fact, most days ahead will follow a similar pattern of morning fog to afternoon sun with a warm afternoon. This pattern won’t break until late in the weekend and into next week where we pick up a more progressive storm pattern by midweek next week. We’ll have a chance by the end of next week to see a big cool down.

Bottom Line...

For today, a foggy morning leads to mostly to partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 70s on the coast to near 80 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warm and humid week ahead for December with highs 10 to 15 degrees above average into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
PCB construction accident causes power outages.
Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage
FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023
bay county fentanyl
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
3 were arrested on firearm charges in Jackson County.
Three arrested, stolen firearms recovered during Jackson County traffic stop

Latest News

Warm and humid weather continues in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels tells us what to expect this week weather-wise.
Above average temperatures continue
Dense fog with warm and humid weather is in the forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's forecast.
Fog gives way to sunshine and warmth today