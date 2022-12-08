Fog gives way to sunshine and warmth

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning overhead. But at the surface, fog has redeveloped. It’ll be thick in spots through about 9am CST this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory lifts by then for the morning drive.

Otherwise, it’s plenty mild out the door with temperatures well into the low 60s. And it’s plenty muggy too with dew points into the low 60s. Dress comfortably for another warm and humid day ahead.

Morning clouds from the fog dissipate into the mid morning to allow for mostly sunny skies. Some sunshine warms temperatures up into the mid 70s on the coast to near 80 inland.

Southerly flow off the Gulf keeps us mild and muggy into tonight’s forecast as well. Fog redevelops overnight and becomes thick once again by tomorrow morning.

In fact, most days ahead will follow a similar pattern of morning fog to afternoon sun with a warm afternoon. This pattern won’t break until late in the weekend and into next week where we pick up a more progressive storm pattern by midweek next week. We’ll have a chance by the end of next week to see a big cool down.

Bottom Line...

For today, a foggy morning leads to mostly to partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 70s on the coast to near 80 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warm and humid week ahead for December with highs 10 to 15 degrees above average into the weekend.

