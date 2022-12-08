Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a competitive start to the morning as the NewsChannel 7 Today team battled it out over attempting to create the best gingerbread house.

As the reigning champ, Ryan worked to defend his title as Jessica and Sam put the icing to the test.

Cast your vote on WJHG Facebook or Instagram for who conquered all, and which house can claim this year’s greatest gingerbread house for NewsChannel 7 Today. The winner will be announced Friday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
PCB construction accident causes power outages.
Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage
FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023
bay county fentanyl
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
3 were arrested on firearm charges in Jackson County.
Three arrested, stolen firearms recovered during Jackson County traffic stop

Latest News

She is described by her students as someone they all love to be around.
This Week's Golden Apple Award Winner is Chylon Whitehurst
Icing is everywhere. Find out who will be reigning champ in this gingerbread war.
Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition part three
See who will be the reigning champ in this year's Gingerbread House Competition.
Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition part two
Toy drive for kids in Bay County
Stuff the Bus Toy Drive