Ole Saint Skip needs your help to provide Christmas joy to kids in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skip Bondur is hosting the 11th Annual Stuff the Bus event at Walmart on 23rd Street in Panama City.

Stuff the Bus has grown tremendously over the years.

It takes about 5,500 toys to fill our school bus,” Bondur said. “And not only have we been able to fill our school bus ever since year two, but starting year three, we had to bring in extra trailers. And now our drive has grown to where this campaign as a whole will fill two 53 foot semi tractor trailers.”

This year’s toy drive began on December 4th and will last until December 14th. Skip promises to stay on top of the bus, until the goal is reached.

To date, Skip and other volunteers have been able to give away more than 100,000 toys to kids in Bay County.

Stop by rain or shine to help Skip spread some joy this Christmas season.

