Ole Saint Skip needs your help to provide Christmas joy to kids in Bay County

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skip Bondur is hosting the 11th Annual Stuff the Bus event at Walmart on 23rd Street in Panama City.

Stuff the Bus has grown tremendously over the years.

It takes about 5,500 toys to fill our school bus,” Bondur said. “And not only have we been able to fill our school bus ever since year two, but starting year three, we had to bring in extra trailers. And now our drive has grown to where this campaign as a whole will fill two 53 foot semi tractor trailers.”

This year’s toy drive began on December 4th and will last until December 14th. Skip promises to stay on top of the bus, until the goal is reached.

To date, Skip and other volunteers have been able to give away more than 100,000 toys to kids in Bay County.

Stop by rain or shine to help Skip spread some joy this Christmas season.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
PCB construction accident causes power outages.
Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage
bay county fentanyl
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023
3 were arrested on firearm charges in Jackson County.
Three arrested, stolen firearms recovered during Jackson County traffic stop

Latest News

PCSO Music Director Sergey Bogza has the details.
Panama City Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday by the Bay
PCSO Music Director Sergey Bogza has the details
Panama City Symphony Presents Holiday by the Bay
The charges arise from a shooting that occurred in Niceville, Florida, that resulted in the...
Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County
Who will be the reigning champ?
Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition