Panama City Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday by the Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lots of festive events going on this time of year, but this one is for the music lovers.

The Panama City Symphony Orchestra’s New Music Director, Sergey Bogza, stopped by the studio to give all the details on their upcoming Holiday by the Bay concert.

The concert will take place this Saturday, December 10 at Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center in Panama City.

The two-hour event features the holiday season’s most beloved music performed by 63-piece symphonic orchestra. Bogza said the night is set to include classic holiday favorites to joyous Christmas carols and even a special piece or two.

Reservations can be made at PanamaCitySymphony.org but seats are going fast.

