Public assistance needed in locating human trafficking victim

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a human trafficking victim that has been missing for nearly a year.

The missing person is described as a white female who is 17 years old. She has been missing from the Spalding County, GA area. She is 5‘3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

