Public assistance needed in locating human trafficking victim

Police are on the lookout for a human trafficking victim who's been missing for over a year.
Police are on the lookout for a human trafficking victim who's been missing for over a year.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a human trafficking victim that has been missing for nearly a year.

The missing person is described as a white female who is 17 years old. She has been missing from the Spalding County, GA area. She is 5‘3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
bay county fentanyl
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
PCB construction accident causes power outages.
Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage
3 were arrested on firearm charges in Jackson County.
Three arrested, stolen firearms recovered during Jackson County traffic stop
FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023

Latest News

The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
Sneads man arrested on child pornography charges
School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary
PCSO Music Director Sergey Bogza has the details.
Panama City Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday by the Bay
Toy drive for kids in Bay County
Ole Saint Skip needs your help to provide Christmas joy to kids in Bay County