Roulhac Middle student arrested for school shooting threat

A Washington County school threat has led to the arrest of a student.
By Katie Bente
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 14-year-old student was removed from Roulhac Middle School Tuesday in handcuffs.

“We got it, we dealt with him. It’s just sad because what he’s done now will affect him the rest of his life,” Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said.

The student was taken into custody for allegedly posting a school shooting threat to Snapchat.

“What we call a terroristic threat. You know, don’t come to school tomorrow, the same old. Some of the same old stuff we’re seeing nationwide is going on with the youth,” Crews said.

“Why it happens? Because at the moment somebody’s not thinking I think it’s funny, and it’s foolishness. But there’s not an understanding of what the foolishness comes consequences that aren’t,” Washington County School District Superintendent Joe Taylor said.

The post circled quickly from the middle school to the neighboring Chipley High School.

“What had happened was it was a Snapchat post that he made and when those get made, they go out with friends. So you get both middle school or high schoolers,” Taylor said. “And it was the high schoolers who reported, hey, we just saw this.”

Crews said the student was serving in-school suspension when he posted the threat.

“From what I understand he was aggravated and got in trouble at school again, nothing nowhere near this serious. Probably meant over with two or three days and felt the need to lash out and do something completely stupid,” Crews said. “That’s probably going to cause him trouble for the rest of his life will follow him forever.”

Taylor said he does not believe anyone was ever in danger.

“They knew immediately who did it. So there was never a threat whatsoever. Law enforcement immediately stepped in. And by the end of the school day, it was finished,” Taylor said. “We take it serious because it’s the world we’re in.”

School threats have been an ongoing issue nation-wide. Crews said he believes that played a part in this incident.

“Not so sure he didn’t grab this already that was floating around. we’ve got some information as far as Michigan and this is happening up there,” Crews said. “We’re thinking he probably had seen some of that. grab it, kind of put his own edit, you know, edit it the way he wanted it.”

But whether he meant it or not, doesn’t matter. A threat is still a threat.

“Because it has happened. So you know, here in Washington county, and we treat it like it’s about to happen. When we get it, we move and we move fast,” Crews said.

The student is charged with writing threats to conduct a mass shooting, which is a second-degree felony. He is being held at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center.

Link to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

