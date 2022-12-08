Shortage of antibiotics and medication

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Shortages of antibiotics and medication have hit many stores and pharmacies across the nation as the cold and flu season gets underway.

This problem is impacting not only the big-box stores but your local pharmacy.

Joe Lutmer, Owner and Pharmacist at Tischbein, says suppliers haven’t given any answers yet as to why these shortages are happening.

Lutmer believes this early start to the cold and flu season is partly due to our immune systems still being weaker after the pandemic as life gets back to some normalcy.

In the meantime, he says to make sure you check your medication supplies at home and stock up on any medications you can find that target specific symptoms if you can’t get antibiotics.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.