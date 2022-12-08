This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bobbie Poucher is an 11th grade student at Margaret K Lewis School in Panama City.

Bobbie’s favorite part of her school is her teacher Ms. Emily.

“I love her,” Bobbie said. “She’s a great teacher.”

Ms. Emily loves having Bobbie too.

“She is such a joy to be around,” Emily Barragan, teacher at Margaret K Lewis School, said. “She is hilarious. And she never fails to put a smile on everyone’s face.”

Bobbie’s excited about her student of the week prize, a gift card, so she can get her favorite snack.

“Pizza,” Bobbie said.

Bobbie says she’s going to buy pizza for her and Ms. Emily.

Congratulations to our 850Strong Student of the Week, Bobbie Poucher.

