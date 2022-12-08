Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

The charges arise from a shooting that occurred in Niceville, Florida, that resulted in the...
The charges arise from a shooting that occurred in Niceville, Florida, that resulted in the deaths of Brandon James and Bryson Mitchem.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST
OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.

On Feb. 11, Niceville police say a shooting occurred in the Props Ale House parking lot that resulted in the deaths of Brandon James and Bryson Mitchem.

The arrest and investigation were conducted by the Niceville Police Department, as well as assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

