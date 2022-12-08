Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding a situation that occurred on a school campus.

The statement, sent by Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, read as follows:

“Earlier today, we were notified of the presence of a weapon on campus at Cedar Grove Elementary School. We immediately isolated the student with law enforcement and contacted the parents and guardians of all Cedar Grove students. We have zero tolerance for weapons of any sort on campus. “I do understand that these sorts of situations are terrifying for our students, our staff, our parents and our entire community,” said BDS Superintendent Bill Husfelt. “I want everyone to know that safety is our number one priority, and we will always do everything we can to ensure our schools are the safest places they possibly can be.”

While the district is doing everything possible to keep students and staff safe, Husfelt implored parents and guardians to support this priority. “This is an important time for us to remind parents and guardians that this is a partnership and that we’re counting on them to make sure their children don’t have access to weapons or any other inappropriate items,” he said. “We can’t control what students have access to at home, but it would make us all safer if all parents would ensure they carefully monitor where their students go and what they bring to school.”

We’ll continue to update with more information if it becomes available.

