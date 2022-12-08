Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary

School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding a situation that occurred on a school campus.

The statement, sent by Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, read as follows:

“Earlier today, we were notified of the presence of a weapon on campus at Cedar Grove Elementary School. We immediately isolated the student with law enforcement and contacted the parents and guardians of all Cedar Grove students. We have zero tolerance for weapons of any sort on campus. “I do understand that these sorts of situations are terrifying for our students, our staff, our parents and our entire community,” said BDS Superintendent Bill Husfelt. “I want everyone to know that safety is our number one priority, and we will always do everything we can to ensure our schools are the safest places they possibly can be.”

While the district is doing everything possible to keep students and staff safe, Husfelt implored parents and guardians to support this priority. “This is an important time for us to remind parents and guardians that this is a partnership and that we’re counting on them to make sure their children don’t have access to weapons or any other inappropriate items,” he said. “We can’t control what students have access to at home, but it would make us all safer if all parents would ensure they carefully monitor where their students go and what they bring to school.”

We’ll continue to update with more information if it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
bay county fentanyl
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
PCB construction accident causes power outages.
Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage
3 were arrested on firearm charges in Jackson County.
Three arrested, stolen firearms recovered during Jackson County traffic stop
FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023

Latest News

The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
Sneads man arrested on child pornography charges
Police are on the lookout for a human trafficking victim who's been missing for over a year.
Public assistance needed in locating human trafficking victim
PCSO Music Director Sergey Bogza has the details.
Panama City Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday by the Bay
Toy drive for kids in Bay County
Ole Saint Skip needs your help to provide Christmas joy to kids in Bay County