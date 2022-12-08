Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mild and humid night with dense fog developing again. Lows will fall into the low 60s. On Thursday skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 70s at the coast and near 80 inland. The forecast stays pretty close to the same through Saturday. By Sunday the warm and humid weather continues, but we introduce small rain chances. The rain chances linger until a cold front potentially brings colder weather by next Friday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

