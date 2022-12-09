Area scores and highlights for Thursday, December 8th
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High School Basketball/Girls
Rutherford 75 Chipley 41
Wewahitchka 14 Blountstown 41
Malone 46 Cottondale 21
Arnold 55 Franklin 18
Crestview 65 South Walton 61
High School Basketball/Boys
Chipley 69 Graceville 37
Altha 65 Aucilla Chr. 32
Ashord 48 Sneads 62
Wewahitchka 15 Blountstown 60
High School Soccer/Girls
North Bay Haven 0 Mosley 4
Port St. Joe 4 Franklin 0
Bay 2 Rutherford 0
Marianna 0 Taylor 4
Niceville 0 South Walton 1
High School Soccer/Boys
Navarre 0 Niceville 3
