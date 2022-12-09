Area scores and highlights for Thursday, December 8th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Girls

Rutherford 75 Chipley 41

Wewahitchka 14 Blountstown 41

Malone 46 Cottondale 21

Arnold 55 Franklin 18

Crestview 65 South Walton 61

High School Basketball/Boys

Chipley 69 Graceville 37

Altha 65 Aucilla Chr. 32

Ashord 48 Sneads 62

Wewahitchka 15 Blountstown 60

High School Soccer/Girls

North Bay Haven 0 Mosley 4

Port St. Joe 4 Franklin 0

Bay 2 Rutherford 0

Marianna 0 Taylor 4

Niceville 0 South Walton 1

High School Soccer/Boys

Navarre 0 Niceville 3

