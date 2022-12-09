Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the phrase: “new year, new me.” Well, going into 2023, one of Panama City Beach’s most popular spots will be getting a whole new look.

Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes will soon be coming to Russell-Fields City Pier.

“It’s amazing. I can’t wait to see the upgrades that come here. It’s gonna make it even more beautiful than it already is,” Cade Hardin, a Panama City Beach resident, said.

It’s been a long-time coming. The city has been going back and forth on designs and renderings with Pender Development Group since February.

“We really wanted something that didn’t take away from the line of sight and from the landscape,” Panama City Beach Council Michael Jarman said. “We’ll see with this development is not only going to enhance the beauty of the area, but it’s also going to bring more people there to enjoy what is really the heart of Pier park and Panama City Beach at that City Pier.”

Once complete, the new pier will have a two-story restaurant and bar with an extended covered area for dining. On the side closest to the dog park, will be a whole area for entertainment.

“I’m pretty excited for it because just me moving here myself, already seen this place, and it’s really awesome here, knowing that it’s going to be growing,” Alex Williams, a Panama City Beach resident, said.

The plan is to do this massive project in three phases. The first phase will be replacing the deck area, which is set to be finished by the end of next year. Phase two will work on the west side of the pier, and is scheduled to finish up before 2025. The entire project is set to wrap up by the end of 2026.

“I can’t wait to see it,” Hardin said.

In the city’s lease agreement with the development group, Hook’d Pier Bar & Grill is not listed.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.