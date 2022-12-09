Gingerbread House Champion Crowned

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A festive competitive feat yesterday morning leads to bragging rights for the rest of the year.

With over 1,000 comments and likes overwhelmingly aimed at one contestant, it seems that Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has come out victorious and has built the greatest gingerbread house of the 2022 competition.

The NewsChannel 7 Today team would like to thank everyone for voting and waking up early to join in on the fun every morning.

