Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball has the Ball Rolling

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball has gotten off to the best start imaginable, they’ve played 9 and won 9 but only with 9, sometimes even 7. Head coach Rory Kuhn says it’s been next in line, but their “next” has been pretty good.

“It’s always been the whole time, next person up and our 7 is pretty good, and our 8 is even better.”

Freshman Aryelle Stevens says it’s taking a lot of commitment, mentally and physically.

“It’s been pretty tough on our bodies. You know, we’ve been getting in the training room, getting our bodies back to together, getting them right. I think it’s more of a mindset thing for us.”

That mindset has developed a disciplined culture that’s trickling down to the freshman having to play some big roles.

“It’s been great to see them step up. Like Aryelle Stevens, she’s been great down low, and she put together her best game last game,” Kuhn said.

Aryelle says it comes from a base of trust.

“I think it’s because my teammates trust me and since I know that they trust me I just got to put in the work.”

Kuhn stated, it’s been the vets who’ve focused on bringing along the team because they’re on a bit of a revenge tour.

“They have a chip on their shoulder. They’re still mad about last year that they didn’t get to the national tournament.”

Sophomore guard Ciante Downs emphasized they’re ready to prove a lot of people wrong.

“I think based off last year and our performance, I think a lot of people counted us out. We think they counted us out in the initial rankings. I think we have that fire under us to prove people wrong.”

Now having your player availability in the single digits is not the most optimal but it gives every girl a chance shine.

“Every night it somebody different so that’s the best part. When you look at our scoring, we’re really pretty balanced, it’s not one person’s dominant,” Kuhn said.

Ciante explained it’s because the team just gels.

“I think our team is so well connected now, just knowing we have to band together for people who are injured, people who can’t play so we just have that connection going on.”

That connection is what has led to the court success. Kuhn gives the credit to the girls because you can’t win games off pregame speeches alone.

“You can coach all you want the players got to, I’ve never scored a point, never got a rebound, you know, never got a deflection or a loose ball. They do all that, they’re in the position to do it and they’ve done great so far.”

The team has taken a lot of pride in their performance so far but hey know they got bigger goals then just going 9-0.

