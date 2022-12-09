Here’s when our weather pattern changes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning overhead. But at the surface, fog has redeveloped. It’ll be thick in spots through about 9am CST this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory lifts by then for the morning drive.

Otherwise, it’s plenty mild out the door with temperatures near 60. And it’s plenty muggy too with dew points near 60. Dress comfortably for another warm and humid day ahead.

Morning clouds from the fog dissipate into the mid-day to allow for mostly sunny skies. Some sunshine warms temperatures up into the mid 70s on the coast to near 80 inland.

Southerly flow off the Gulf keeps us mild and muggy into tonight’s forecast as well. Fog redevelops overnight and becomes thick once again by tomorrow morning. A similar pattern of morning fog to some afternoon sun with a warm afternoon remains in the forecast for the weekend as well.

Eventually the ridge of high pressure creating this unseasonable stretch of warmth and humidity breaks down slightly by Sunday and into Monday as a weak trough helps push the ridge back down south. The jet stream takes a more pronounced troughing pattern into next week starting in the Western US.

We’ll see the trough develop a potent cold front into the mid-week forecast where late Wednesday into Thursday will have decent storm chances. A bigger drop in temperatures will be expected for the end of next week and next weekend.

For today, a foggy morning leads to mostly to partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 70s on the coast to near 80 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warm and humid weekend with more of the same ahead until changes come next week.

