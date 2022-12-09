Inmates speak on Re-Entry Program success

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teaching inmates how to take accountability for their actions, and help them learn how to integrate back into society, are the main goals of the Walton Correctional Institution’s Re-Entry program.

Friday, with loved ones there to support them, 31 of the facility’s inmates graduated from the program.

“It helped me see how much further I have to go,” Juan Rivera, an inmate and program graduate, said. “Now that I’ve accomplished something, I can see the goals and I can keep chasing it. And the picture is right there in sight, you know, like a going through a tunnel. And I see that light, I just keep running for it.”

Sergeant Cody Ray, coordinator of the Re-Entry program, said program participants have to work hard to strive for new goals in order to become respected members of society when they are released.

“We give them every tool possible to succeed,” Ray said. “It’s really about how bad you want it though. So, the men who truly in their hearts want to change, they’ll accept it and they’ll learn from it.”

Ray said his mission of helping these men comes from a personal place.

“I had a father who done some jail time,” Ray said. “I saw him struggle when he got out, and the support system. Just knowing that he could do it, I wanted to get more involved with the inmates here and try to help change their lives.”

A big part of this program’s success comes from being a safe space for inmates to break down their walls and not have to stress about being judged by their peers.

“I share my testimony. I try to help men change their thought processes,” Joshua Little, an inmate and program graduate, said. “Change some of the things- the behaviors- that brought them to prison. All the hurt, the pain, the unforgiveness, all that stuff that’s down deep inside, we want to try to root that all out so we can do something about it and change our lives. "

The program has been active for 13 years, but staff said they are always toward the future.

“I know the department as a whole wants to see more programs in there,” Ray said. “We want to help lay the foundation for every program we can help.”

One of the ways staff said they can grow programs like these is with the help of volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering at any of the Florida Department of Corrections facilities, click here.

If you would like to learn more about the Re-Entry program, or the other programs, at the Walton Correctional Institution, click here.

