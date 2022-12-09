Largest Project In City Of Parker History Complete

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The largest project in the City of Parker history is complete.

East Bay Partners and local government officials gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting reception to celebrate the completion of the new East Bay Flats Waterfront Apartment Community in Parker. The complex boasts 270 units just off Tyndall Parkway on the doorstep of Tyndall Air Force Base. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments are available for single families to move in. Developers say the complex fills a large void in the housing market for Parker and the surrounding area.

“The quality of the units, the waterfront residential experience here, is gonna be unequaled in the market, or in the region really. And I think we’ll offer our future residents some incredible amenities here that are really at the front steps of Tyndall Air Force base,” said Wright Ledbetter, from R.H. Ledbetter Properties.

Pricing for the units starts at $1,550 per month for a one-bedroom, $1,850 for a two-bedroom, and $2,200 for a three-bedroom.

If you’re interested in the property, you can find more information on the East Bay Flats website.

