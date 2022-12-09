Man arrested after defrauding Walton County vacation rental company

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County vacation rental company was defrauded nearly $20,000 in a credit card scam.

Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office say in October they got multiple reports of vacation rentals being booked with fake credit cards and thousands of dollars in damage before the guests checked out.

During the investigation, authorities say they learned information that led them to identify Javonte Derand Barnes, 30, of Orlando as a suspect.

On December 6th, the property management company told WCSO authorities they believed the same suspect book another rental listing using fraudulent credit cards. The report led investigators to a vacation home on Azzuro Way in Santa Rosa Beach.

A search warrant revealed multiple altered driver’s licenses with Barnes’ photo, along with several fake credit cards altered to match the driver’s license information.

Investigators also say specialized equipment was found to create fraudulent credit cards, as well as notebooks containing more than 20 stolen identities.

Barnes was arrested and booked in the Walton County Jail. He is facing fifteen counts of credit card forgery, two counts of possession of an altered driver’s license, trafficking in stolen credit cards, possession of personal identification information of greater than five individuals, and possession of credit card manufacturing equipment.

Barnes also had active fraud warrants out of Pinellas County and Seminole County in Texas. He is being held on $250,000 bond and is still incarcerated at this time.

