Man arrested on hate crime charge in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man accused of ramming his truck into another vehicle was arrested on Thursday for hate crime charges, according to Springfield Police Department.

On Oct. 27 of this year, victims told officers a white Ford F-150 pulled aside their car and began yelling at them, allegedly pointing at a symbol on his left arm, and holding what the victims thought was a firearm.

The victims said they drove off, but were followed by the truck. Officers were told the truck then ran into their car, then drove off.

A few days later, SPD says one of the victims saw the suspect at a local convenience store, and police identified 25-year-old John Rufus Barnes II as the driver.

After investigating, officers served a search warrant at Mr. Barnes residence on Dec. 8, and took Barnes into custody without incident.

Initially, Barnes was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police say based on comments he allegedly made during the incident and tattoos associated with the white supremacy movement, Barnes’ charges will be upgraded based on a hate crime enhancement.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact investigators at 850-872-7545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Panhandle Crimestoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

