New fire station coming soon to Panama City Beach

An update on the progress of the new station, which will be more structurally sound and protective against storm damage.
By Katie Bente
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When everything goes up in flames, our firefighters risk it all to save lives. But as our area grows larger and our stations grow older, that becomes more difficult.

Thursday, the Panama City Beach City Council voted to move forward with a more than $8 million project to build a brand new fire station.

The existing Station 31, next to city hall, was built decades ago and officials said it’s slowly rotting away. Fire Chief Ray Morgan said it was becoming a safety hazard for his team.

“It’s just outlived its life. structurally, it’s not sound anymore. multiple leaks. And in fact, it’s to the point where when we even have a tropical storm we have to evacuate that building to keep our firefighters safe so they can respond to the community,” Morgan said.

Officials said they plan to demolish the existing station at the start of the new year. The new station will be built in its place. Construction will take roughly 17 months.

