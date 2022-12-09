Offering up to 10 Scholarships to Haney Technical College’s Aviation Academy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Haney Technical College is known for their great education that leads to secure job placement. To further that interest in going back to school, Haney Technical College’s Aviation Academy is offering 10 $1,000 scholarships for anyone wanting to enroll in the program.

David Deaton, Director of Haney’s Aviation Academy, says that the academy is continuing to expand its capabilities but the unique opportunity it offers is training students to obtain their federal license to work on aircrafts anywhere in the world.

Deaton says the program is set up for students to be successful. Anyone wanting to take advantage of the scholarship should apply normally at their website here. Then fill out any FASA information needed, and the scholarship can be applied on top of any assistance the student may qualify for.

Enrollment is open and filling up quick. Classes begin January 9.

