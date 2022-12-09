The Panama City Police Department hosts a day of celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Awards were given out. Recognitions were made. And an important promotion took place today at the Panama City Police Department.

Captain Kris Shaw is now over the investigative services section. He will now supervise the criminal investigations unit, the street crimes unit, the intel unit, and the crime scene unit.

Capt. Shaw was accompanied by his daughter, who performed the ceremonial putting on of the badge.

Capt. Shaw tells us he’s ready to work with his new team to better serve the community.

“I have a great team of detectives and investigators that are very passionate about their job,” Capt. Shaw said. “Supporting them and providing, like I said, the best service possible to the citizens of Panama City. When the worst of the worst happens, I want them to know that the best of the best is going to be showing up and helping them in their time of need.”

Several other officers were recognized for their efforts in the community, which includes saving lives.

Capt. Shaw says it’s an honor to work along side other officers and help the citizens of Panama City.

