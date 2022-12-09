Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge.

The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need.

Officers want to do their part in helping others during such a devastating event, like Hurricane Ian.

“There were so many agencies that showed up to help us out,” Lt. Billy Carstarphen, Panama City Police Department, said. “You know, of course, at that time we had all chargers and it was hard for us to navigate the city with all of the debris and some of the roads were impassable. They came up with trailers. They came up with SUVs, with trucks, some even had ATVs. They cooked for us. If we needed to go in do some things in our homes or what have you, moving debris on our off time, they even came over and volunteered to help with that. So it means a lot to us because we understand how devastating that can be. We understand how important it is to be able to help families.”

Panama City Police Officers, joined by other agencies around Florida, plan to be down there for about a week, serving the community the best they can.

.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.