Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge.

The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need.

Officers want to do their part in helping others during such a devastating event, like Hurricane Ian.

“There were so many agencies that showed up to help us out,” Lt. Billy Carstarphen, Panama City Police Department, said. “You know, of course, at that time we had all chargers and it was hard for us to navigate the city with all of the debris and some of the roads were impassable. They came up with trailers. They came up with SUVs, with trucks, some even had ATVs. They cooked for us. If we needed to go in do some things in our homes or what have you, moving debris on our off time, they even came over and volunteered to help with that. So it means a lot to us because we understand how devastating that can be. We understand how important it is to be able to help families.”

Panama City Police Officers, joined by other agencies around Florida, plan to be down there for about a week, serving the community the best they can.

.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
bay county fentanyl
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
PCB construction accident causes power outages.
Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage
3 were arrested on firearm charges in Jackson County.
Three arrested, stolen firearms recovered during Jackson County traffic stop
FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023

Latest News

Dense fog will remain an issue over the days ahead.
Thursday Evening Forecast
PCPD Heading to Fort Myers
Patronis Helps Local Food Bank
Patronis at Local Food Bank
New PCB Fire Station
PCB Smoking Ban