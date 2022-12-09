Patronis urges Floridians to check unclaimed property

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You just might find some hidden treasure if you look for it.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to check if they have any unclaimed property.

He said 1-in-5 Floridians have some variation of it in the state’s unclaimed property vault.

The CFO said unclaimed property can vary from uncashed paychecks, utility deposits, gift cards, and other financial assets.

“It’s your money,” Patronis said. “We call it our “Holiday Money Hunt.” You know, we try to create some excitement about the fact we’ve got money we want to reunite you with.”

Patronis said he’s pushed out around $1.4 billion worth of unclaimed property during his time in office.

You can check if you have any treasure by visiting this website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.