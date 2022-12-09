Rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle released

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A loggerhead sea turtle found entangled in marine debris is now rehabilitated and back home in the gulf.

“Oceanna” was rehabilitated at Gulf World Marine Institute after being tangled in fishing hooks and metal bars. The sea turtle was found on World Ocean’s Day earlier this year but has now been medically cleared by the veterinary staff and released back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Staff at the Gulf World Marine Institute say this is a good reminder of why it’s important to not leave trash on the beach because it can be harmful to marine life.

