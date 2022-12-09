Six Bay County residents arrested on child porn charges in multi-agency operation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Bay County residents have been arrested on charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find locations in Bay County where child pornography images were being distributed. The majority of the images were of the exploitation of children younger than 13 years of age.

Officials say through the investigation, they developed probable suspects at those locations.

December 2nd through December 8th, members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, went to the identified locations.

As a result of interviews and collected evidence, six arrests were made.

Ethan Kirkland, 19, of Southport, was charged with promoting the sexual performance of a child, and possession of the sexual performance of a child.

James Leary, 64, of Panama City, was charged with 27 counts of possession of the sexual performance of a child.

Kenneth Powell, 68, of Panama City Beach, was charged with five counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child.

John Truce, 36, of Panama City Beach, was charged with 10 counts of possession of the sexual performance of a child.

The two others arrested were minors. Both were charged with possession of the sexual performance of a child.

Officials say they are continuing the investigation and they expect additional charges to be made.

Officials also want to remind parents to keep guard over who their children communicate with on the internet, as some of these arrests were directly related to social media sites used by children.

