Springfield man arrested for assault and battery

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man accused of ramming his truck into another vehicle was arrested on Thursday, according to Springfield Police Department.

On Oct. 27 of this year, victims told officers a white Ford F-150 pulled aside their car and began yelling at them, allegedly pointing at a symbol on his left arm, and holding what the victims thought was a firearm.

The victims said they drove off, but were followed by the truck. Officers were told the truck then ran into their car, then drove off.

A few days later, SPD says one of the victims saw the suspect at a local convenience store, and police identified 25-year-old John Rufus Barnes II as the driver.

After investigating, officers served a search warrant at Mr. Barnes residence on Dec. 8, and took Barnes into custody without incident.

Initially, Barnes was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police say based on comments he allegedly made during the incident and tattoos associated with the white supremacy movement, Barnes’ charges may be upgraded based on a hate crime enhancement.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact investigators at 850-872-7545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Panhandle Crimestoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.