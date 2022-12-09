This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chylon Whitehurst is a 10th grade biology teacher at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven.

Ms. Whitehurst says it was her enthusiasm for school that got her into the profession.

“I just love school,” Ms. Whitehurst said. “School was a big deal for me. I loved the relationships that I built with teachers. And that just kind of spurred a lifelong passion for teaching.”

As a teacher, Ms. Whitehurst loves bonding with her students.

“I just love building relationships with kids and watching them grow,” Ms. Whitehurst said. “And just getting a chance to be a part of their life.”

And her students love her.

“She’s just one of the sweetest people ever,” Haylynn, 10th grader at Mosley High School, said. “You can be having such a bad day and you walk into her classroom, and she’ll give you a hug. Or she’ll be like, it’ll be ok. She writes us notes sometimes when we’re having bad days. And she’s just all around such a good person. And she’s most definitely like my school mom. I tell my mom, I talked to my mom today. So she loves all of us and it’s very clear to tell.

Ms. Whitehurst didn’t get into teaching for the rewards, but it is a wonderful feeling.

“Well, it’s clearly not why you teach, but it is a nice little icing on the cake,” Ms. Whitehurst said.

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Chylon Whitehurst.

