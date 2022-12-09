Thursday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues in NWFL
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect. Visibility will drop below 1/2 mile over all of our area at times tonight. Lows will fall into the low 60s. On Friday morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. The warm and humid weather with rounds of fog will continue through the weekend. A cold front will get close enough to our area to bring a chance of rain by later Sunday into early Monday. Right now those chances are around 30%. A cold front will bring a high chance of rain and much colder weather by the end of next week. That front will bring storms Wednesday night/Thursday morning with the colder air arriving Friday with the potential for highs to drop into the 50s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
bay county fentanyl
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
PCB construction accident causes power outages.
Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage
3 were arrested on firearm charges in Jackson County.
Three arrested, stolen firearms recovered during Jackson County traffic stop
FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023

Latest News

More fog out the door in NWFL this morning.
Fog gives way to sunshine and warmth
Warm and humid weather continues in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels tells us what to expect this week weather-wise.
Above average temperatures continue
Dense fog with warm and humid weather is in the forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast