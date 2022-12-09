Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect. Visibility will drop below 1/2 mile over all of our area at times tonight. Lows will fall into the low 60s. On Friday morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. The warm and humid weather with rounds of fog will continue through the weekend. A cold front will get close enough to our area to bring a chance of rain by later Sunday into early Monday. Right now those chances are around 30%. A cold front will bring a high chance of rain and much colder weather by the end of next week. That front will bring storms Wednesday night/Thursday morning with the colder air arriving Friday with the potential for highs to drop into the 50s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.