Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Correctional Facility served Christmas meals to more than 100 students and teachers at New Horizons Learning Center.

Warden Jesse Williams said it is a way to give back to the community and mark the start of a prosperous partnership between the facility and the school, where several members of the facility will become mentors to the students.

”We’re not just serving food today we’re getting to be a part of their mentorship program. We want to let these young future leaders of our society know hey there’s people here who may have walked the same path you are,” Williams said. “If we can touch these young men, girls and boys as they become young men and women and not have them come down the path of walking in my hallway that’s what want to do.”

New Horizons Learning Center focuses on setting teens on the path for success. Students will get to meet with mentors twice a month.

The learning center continues to welcome mentors. If you are interested reach out to the school staff and they will be able to help you apply.

