“Good is no longer good enough”: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employees learn to go from Great to Magnus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The process of becoming a great leader can be a long, but rewarding journey. But what is the process to push beyond great? That is what the MAGNUS OVEA leadership training is for.

Officers and staff at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took the time to learn what it means to be a Magnus leader.

The two day leadership program is designed to show how good isn’t good enough anymore, great isn’t good enough, there must be better.

“If you can learn to improve our relationship with ourselves, to become mindful about our self then we can improve our relationship with others and our mindfulness with each other,” Dr. Mitch Javidi, President of National Command and Staff College and Founder of MAGNUSWORx, said. “So when the mind and the relationship get in tune with one another, the brain rewires itself. That’s where the capacity goes up, leadership goes up, performance goes up, governance goes up, well being goes up, and we can deliver more results with complete confidence.”

The goal is to train the mind to be connected with the body and our relationships with others.

This is key for stressful situations.

“The Doc is going to teach them some things to help them deal with these stressful situations,” Sheriff A.J. Smith, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said. “So that they don’t have high blood pressure. They don’t have other things that can happen to them, especially phsycological issues. We talk about PTSD. A lot of first responders have PTSD that are still on the job.”

First responders tend to go from idle to high stress in a matter of seconds. The program plans to help with that.

“We’re hoping to learn some techniques that will help us to bring that down, to help us decompress and relax after one of those situations,” Sheriff Smith said.

At the end of the training, the hope is that attendees will be more resilient and better able to handle these situations.

