Local vets kick up their heels for Christmas party

Tyndall Air Force Base kicks off 32nd annual Golden Age Holiday Party after Hurricane Michael...
Tyndall Air Force Base kicks off 32nd annual Golden Age Holiday Party after Hurricane Michael and Covid put the event on pause.(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its Golden Age Holiday Party for the first time since Hurricane Michael.

Dozens of senior citizens and residents from the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home traveled to the base Friday to dance for the holidays. The event was packed with raffle prizes, good conversation, great food and music.

The Golden Age Holiday Party aims to show appreciation to those who have served including World War II, Vietnam and Korean War Veterans. The 32nd annual Tyndall tradition had been put on pause due to Hurricane Michael and the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The biggest thing is just saying thank you to veterans who came before us and paved the way. We always speak a lot about standing on the shoulders of giants. Some of those folks that are in there today were giants here at Tyndall Air Force Base,” said Wayne Sharp, Chief Master Sergeant at Tyndall Air Force Base. “So it’s just a way for us to say thank you and continue to show we care, we haven’t forgotten about them. And just as much as they tell us thank us for our service it’s an opportunity for us to tell them thank you also.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the lookout for a human trafficking victim who's been missing for over a year.
Public assistance needed in locating missing person
Florida's CFO Jimmy Patronis said he's pushed out around $1.4 billion worth of unclaimed...
Patronis urges Floridians to check unclaimed property
bay county fentanyl
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
The charges arise from a shooting that occurred in Niceville, Florida, that resulted in the...
Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

Latest News

Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students and staff at New Horizon Learning...
Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students
Dan Belc has been sentenced to Life-without the possibility of Parole on Friday.
Man sentenced to life without parole for murdering his wife in 2018
Walton Correctional Re-Entry Program
Springfield Man Charged for Battery