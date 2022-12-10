Local vets kick up their heels for Christmas party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its Golden Age Holiday Party for the first time since Hurricane Michael.

Dozens of senior citizens and residents from the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home traveled to the base Friday to dance for the holidays. The event was packed with raffle prizes, good conversation, great food and music.

The Golden Age Holiday Party aims to show appreciation to those who have served including World War II, Vietnam and Korean War Veterans. The 32nd annual Tyndall tradition had been put on pause due to Hurricane Michael and the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The biggest thing is just saying thank you to veterans who came before us and paved the way. We always speak a lot about standing on the shoulders of giants. Some of those folks that are in there today were giants here at Tyndall Air Force Base,” said Wayne Sharp, Chief Master Sergeant at Tyndall Air Force Base. “So it’s just a way for us to say thank you and continue to show we care, we haven’t forgotten about them. And just as much as they tell us thank us for our service it’s an opportunity for us to tell them thank you also.”

