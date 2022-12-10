Man sentenced to life without parole for murdering his wife in 2018

CALHOUN COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Calhoun County Judge sentenced a man for killing his wife and driving her body to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dan Belc has been sentenced to Life-without the possibility of Parole on Friday. During the sentencing trial, Chief Circuit Court Judge Christopher Patterson heard emotional testimony from the family of the murder victim Judith Belc.

According to prosecutors, Belc killed his wife in 2018, by shooting her multiple times in her family’s home in Blountstown. Where they said he had followed her after she left their home in Germany and filed for divorce.

Prosecutors said following the shooting, Belc put his wife’s half-naked body in the trunk of the car and called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and confessed to killing her.

In October of 2022, a Calhoun County jury found Dan Belc guilty of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault in the killing of his wife.

On Friday’s sentencing, Daniel Christopher Belc-Powell, Belc’s son said he is not sure if he can forgive his father for what he did.

“I hope every minute you serve this life sentence you do so with the guilt and shame of what you have done hanging around your neck. I hope that one day you can admit what you have done. The lies you have told on the stand and your wrongdoings. But I have little hope of that ever happening as you sit in prison the rest of your life you will slowly but surely be forgotten and our family will heal without you. We as a family will move on with our new parents. Mom is in heaven now where she can no longer be controlled and abused by you and the kids and a father that is everything you weren’t anymore,” Belc-Powell, said.

Family members described Judith Belc as a loving woman of tremendous faith who supported Dan through college years ago and dedicated herself to her family and her God. Her father said she was a forgiving person who loved to sing and was involved with missionary work when she met Dan. He saw his daughter two days before her murder, then left for an out-of-state funeral.

“On Tuesday night I thought everything was OK, that (the defendant) was going to be on a plane back to Germany. We got a call Friday morning and found out our daughter had been killed. It was a long drive home,” Judith’s father said.

During that drive, he said, he prayed for help when feelings of anger arose toward the defendant.

“Dan, you broke the Sixth Commandment that God gave to all of us. I would like to say from my heart, Dan, that I do forgive you. If I do not forgive you, I know God will not forgive me for my sins,” Judith’s father said.

Basford and Gulf County Chief Prosecutor William Wright prosecuted the case.

At sentencing, Wright described the victim as truly innocent.

“I’ve been in this business a long time and Judith Belc was a saint,” Wright told Judge Patterson. “She did nothing to cause this to happen. She did nothing wrong. Mr. Basford and I are honored that we’ve been able to represent Judith and her family. There’s something evil about Dan Belc, he’s almost like a cancer, he ruins everything that he is around.”

Wright asked Patterson to sentence Belc to the time served on the Aggravated Assault charge and Life without parole for murder. The family did not want the State to seek the Death Penalty.

After the sentencing, Basford spoke to more than 20 family members and friends of the victim, thanking them for their strength and assistance through the multiple delays brought on by the defendant. “

“This case took longer than any of us expected to resolve and obtain justice,” Basford said. “We certainly appreciate the patience of the family and the thorough investigation by the men and women of the Calhoun County and Jackson County Sheriff’s Departments.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.