Photos with Santa for a good cause.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mr. & Mrs. Claus were in town Saturday at the Panama City farmers market to take photos with families.

However, this wasn’t just your normal holiday family photo. The event was raising money for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Throughout the day Saturday, there was a constant flow of traffic, of course, everyone wanted to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas this year. Also, some four-legged friends got in on the festive fun.

All of the donations from Saturday will be used to help provide Christmas gifts for around 800 kids.

“It is strictly going to Holiday Hopes, which is our Christmas program that we do for all of our clients that need help during the holidays. To make sure that Christmas is extra special,” Shannon Rodriguez, volunteer coordinator advocacy center, said.

If you missed your chance to donate Saturday, you can donate online, or visit them at 210 East 11th Street Panama City, FL 32401.

