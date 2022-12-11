Salvage Santa hosts last Bike Build Off before retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gulf Marine for the last Bike Build Off with Mike Jones better known as Salvage Santa.

Bay County’s Salvage Santa and his helpers are at it again. They gave Mr. Claus and his crew the day off by clocking in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Salvage Santa Bike Build-Off event.

Volunteers including parents, Boy Scouts, and Cub Scouts arrived at the marine shop in Panama City to help assemble nearly 100 bicycles for children in need. The

Cub Scout Eric is only 9 years old. He says building a bike is easy.

“Once you build the wheel, you start working on the handle, then the seat, then maybe the brakes and the training wheels, and then you got the pedals,” Eric said. “It’s actually very easy. If you have a bike at home, then you can basically look at it, and then sometimes you might get it can get it how it works.”

He came with his mom and said he doesn’t mind working on the weekends.

“Every time I do it, it always puts a smile on my face because of how fun it is. It’s fun and It’s kind for everybody and children who love it, who get it,” said Eric.

But after more than a decade the Bike Build Off will be under a new reign because Salvage Santa is retiring.

“I retired from the police department this year. I had 46 years in law enforcement and 44 years of Salvage Santa,” Jones said, “I’ve got some other things I want to do with my family and take care of myself.”

So, he is handing over the baton to the Gulf Marine Owner Rich Johnson. Johnson says he is experiencing a stream of emotions.

“Exciting, nervous, there’s a whole lot of emotions,” he said. “He is retiring. He deserves it. I hope everybody in the community can just not look at this as a sad day, but just to stand up, and give him applause just for a long time, passion, and effort he has put into this. But we don’t want this to die. We do want to continue this on.”

Although Salvage Santa is retiring, the Bike Build Off will continue. They will continue to accept new bicycles and monetary donations. If you are interested in donating, visit the Salvage Santa website.

Salvage Santa says he anticipates a big return in 2025, but he will be switching gears.

“I’ve got a Christmas tree place and I’m growing Christmas trees and I’m going to give Christmas trees away; I hope the Christmas of 2025,” said Jones.

