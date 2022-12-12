2022 ‘Squats for Tots’

CrossFit officials said this year's "Squats for Tots" event raised $1,400 for Stuff the Bus.
By Victoria Scott
Dec. 11, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City CrossFit held its second “Squats for Tots” event Sunday morning.

“It’s wonderful for the kids, for the community, and the excitement that our gym pours into it at the end when you start to see some guys get some numbers up,” competitor Kelsey Barr said. “It’s awesome.”

People squatted and raised money for Stuff the Bus.

48 competitors came out to squat and those participating varied in age.

CrossFit officials said people could participate in the Scale Division which started at 95 pounds for women and 135 pounds for men.

The more advanced division was the ‘Rx’ Level. Men could start at 225 pounds whereas women could start at 155 pounds. The max weight for men was 405 pounds and 285 pounds for women.

“So how it works is every time you squat you get a rep,” coach Daniel Card said. “The top 20 advance to Round 2, the top 15 advance to Round 3, and so on and so forth until we get to that final round and it’s a max effort all the way.”

That max effort was seen through and through.

“I love it,” competitor Dane Beatson said. “I believe it keeps you going. It keeps you alive. It keeps me feeling good.”

Beatson is 75 years young and his age isn’t setting him back in the slightest. “Oh yea, as long as I can, and as long as I’m still standing,” he said.

Competitors said the event had a greater meaning beyond the healthy competition.

“This is the community coming together,” Card said. “There’s a lot of active military members that come out as well. We’re all coming together to raise money and toys for the children of Bay County.”

CrossFit officials said this year’s event raised $1,400 for Stuff the Bus.

