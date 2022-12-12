Bay District Schools Candy Land Caroling Event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plan for a night of old fashioned caroling in Candy Land presented by Bay District Schools.

The event takes place Tuesday, December 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Papa Joe’s Bayside. The Candy Land themed night is set to be full of Christmas activities like ornament making, Santa pictures, story readings, and even a petting zoo.

A candlelight ceremony will kick off the event at 5:45 p.m. followed by the Will Thompson Band later that night.

Bay District Schools asked that guests bring an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food items for an entry fee. All contributions will go towards people in need this holiday season.



