Bay District Schools Candy Land Caroling Event

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plan for a night of old fashioned caroling in Candy Land presented by Bay District Schools.

The event takes place Tuesday, December 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Papa Joe’s Bayside. The Candy Land themed night is set to be full of Christmas activities like ornament making, Santa pictures, story readings, and even a petting zoo.

A candlelight ceremony will kick off the event at 5:45 p.m. followed by the Will Thompson Band later that night.

Bay District Schools asked that guests bring an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food items for an entry fee. All contributions will go towards people in need this holiday season.

For more information on the event, watch the videos attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the lookout for a human trafficking victim who's been missing for over a year.
Public assistance needed in locating missing person
Law enforcement searching for suspect following a shooting in Washington County
Law enforcement searching for suspect following a shooting in Washington County
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
(from left to right) Ethan Kirkland, James Leary, Kenneth Powell, John Truce, were among six...
Six Bay County residents arrested on child porn charges in multi-agency operation

Latest News

Jessica and Sam discuss family and work holiday parties.
Holiday party survey discussion on Monday’s Coffee Chat
On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family...
Coffee Chat on Holiday Party Stats part two
A night of old fashioned caroling.
Bay District Schools Caroling Event
Jessica and Sam discuss family and work holiday parties.
Coffee Chat on Holiday Party Stats