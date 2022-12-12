Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is in need of donations for Fundraiser House.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is still looking for donations to go towards their first fundraiser house.

Habitat officials were set up at the Panana City Farmer’s Markert over the weekend to spread the word about their latest project.

If you are interested in making a monetary donation, there are different tiers. Donations start at $1 and go up to more than $2,000. But all donations go toward building the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

“We are hoping that we can cover most of the costs of the materials through donations. The purpose of the home is to build it for as cheap as we can or inexpensive as we can and then sell it on the open market. The proceeds that we make from the sale of that home will help fund the additional habitat homes that we build,” Curt Hartog, Pathway Builders owner, said.

Hartog said that he hopes to have the home done by the end of April and they plan on showing the home during the Parade of Homes event.

If you are interested in learning more information you can visit the Habitat for Humanity of Bay County website.

