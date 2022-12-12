Holiday party survey discussion on Monday’s Coffee Chat

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed holiday parties and an interesting survey that goes along with that.

Jessica and Sam talked about the different survey questions like how many people get stressed by visiting extended family or who sneaks out of the office Christmas party early.

To hear more about their thoughts on the survey, watch the videos attached.

