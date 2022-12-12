Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids.

The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.

Bikers on Sunday all met up at Carl Gray Park and took off at 12:30 p.m. on the dot.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office provided an escort for the bikers and counted more than 300 bikes in attendance Sunday.

“It shows that the community wants to get together to do these kinds of things,” Adam Walbridge, Panama City Infidels Chapter President, said. “If you do the math every single bike out here has at least one toy on it. If you add that up that is a substantial amount. It is not just a boost for the economy but it’s a boost for the community. The optics of the community to show we can come together.”

Organizers said they didn’t expect this large of a crowd but were grateful for everyone that showed up. If you missed out Sunday, there is always next year.

