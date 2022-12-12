Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots

Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots.
Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids.

The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.

Bikers on Sunday all met up at Carl Gray Park and took off at 12:30 p.m. on the dot.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office provided an escort for the bikers and counted more than 300 bikes in attendance Sunday.

“It shows that the community wants to get together to do these kinds of things,” Adam Walbridge, Panama City Infidels Chapter President, said. “If you do the math every single bike out here has at least one toy on it. If you add that up that is a substantial amount. It is not just a boost for the economy but it’s a boost for the community. The optics of the community to show we can come together.”

Organizers said they didn’t expect this large of a crowd but were grateful for everyone that showed up. If you missed out Sunday, there is always next year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the lookout for a human trafficking victim who's been missing for over a year.
Public assistance needed in locating missing person
The three-phased project isn’t scheduled for completion until 2026.
Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier
(from left to right) Ethan Kirkland, James Leary, Kenneth Powell, John Truce, were among six...
Six Bay County residents arrested on child porn charges in multi-agency operation
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Florida's CFO Jimmy Patronis said he's pushed out around $1.4 billion worth of unclaimed...
Patronis urges Floridians to check unclaimed property

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is in need of donations for Fundraiser House.
Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is in need of donations for Fundraiser House
CrossFit officials said this year's "Squats for Tots" event raised $1,400 for Stuff the Bus.
2022 ‘Squats for Tots’
Law enforcement searching for suspect following a shooting in Washington County
Law enforcement searching for suspect following a shooting in Washington County
Photos with Santa for a good cause