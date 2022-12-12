Jackson County teen killed in Alabama crash

DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County teen died after crashing into a ditch in Alabama Sunday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division said around 5:20 p.m., they were driving their truck on Charles Road, approximately four miles south of Gordon, in Houston County.

We’re told the truck swerved off the road and into a ditch, where it overturned. Troopers said the teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the teen was an 18-year-old from Bascom, Florida.

