Jackson County teen killed in Alabama crash

We’re told the truck swerved off the road and into a ditch, were it overturned.(Source: MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County teen died after crashing into a ditch in Alabama Sunday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division said around 5:20 p.m., they were driving their truck on Charles Road, approximately four miles south of Gordon, in Houston County.

We’re told the truck swerved off the road and into a ditch, where it overturned. Troopers said the teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the teen was an 18-year-old from Bascom, Florida.

