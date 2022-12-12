Law enforcement searching for suspect following a shooting in Washington County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports they are searching for a person involved in a shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office along with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting off of north Silver Lake Road Sunday morning.

Officials report that at 10:55 a.m. a 911 call was made in reference to a shooting.

Law enforcement said that a verbal altercation between family members left one person with a gunshot wound to the neck, and the alleged shooter left the scene.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

WCSO investigators say they are continuing to interview witnesses and are trying to establish the whereabouts of the shooter.

The sheriff’s office believes the shooter fled Washington County.

