Law enforcement searching for suspect following a shooting in Washington County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports they are searching for a person involved in a shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office along with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting off of north Silver Lake Road Sunday morning.

Officials report that at 10:55 a.m. a 911 call was made in reference to a shooting.

Law enforcement said that a verbal altercation between family members left one person with a gunshot wound to the neck, and the alleged shooter left the scene.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

WCSO investigators say they are continuing to interview witnesses and are trying to establish the whereabouts of the shooter.

The sheriff’s office believes the shooter fled Washington County.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.