Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say

Transient charged with domestic battery, false imprisonment
Officers and detectives with the Panama City Police Department were called to a motel in the...
Officers and detectives with the Panama City Police Department were called to a motel in the 3900 block of W. Highway 98 on Sunday in reference to a female victim that had been beaten.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after Panama City Police say he beat and imprisoned a woman over a three-day period.

On Sunday, PCPD officials responded to a call about a female victim that had allegedly been beaten at a motel in the 3900 block of W. Highway 98.

Detectives say on arrival, they learned the victim had been struck in the face with open and closed fists, strangled, smothered, denied use of a cellphone, and unable to leave the motel for several days.

Police say 27-year-old Richard Lawrence Buckler threatened the victim with a knife, a flashlight, repeated assaults, and attempted to have sexual intercourse with her. On the third day, the victim was able to text a friend to ask her to call 9-1-1.

Buckler was arrested and charged with battery, domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment of an adult, tampering with a victim, preventing communication with law enforcement, and attempted sexual battery. He was booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via the Tip411 app.

