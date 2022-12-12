Mild start to the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

Passing light showers are wrapping up in our Eastern Counties this morning as a weak cold front slides through. Some fog will be possible for morning commuters as well. It’ll be patchy in typical foggy spots to start the day.

Otherwise, it’s a pleasant start with temperatures in the low 60s. Temperatures warm up to the pleasant low 70s this afternoon.

We’ll see another shot at rain returning to the forecast later today. The weak frontal boundary remains in place during the early week forecast to try and create a few stray showers.

A more potent cold front is developing out west today and tomorrow. We’ll see it move into the Southeast late Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning with showers and thunderstorms. There’s a chance it may produce some severe storms later Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Beyond this front the end of the week gets quite chilly where afternoon highs for Friday and the weekend struggle to reach 60 degrees.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few spotty afternoon showers possible. Highs today reach the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a better chance for storms late Wednesday into Thursday morning where some severe storms are possible.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.