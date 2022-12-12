A Panama City Business Hosts “Stuff the Pup Bus” Donation Drive

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s the season of giving and one local business is making sure shelter pets aren’t forgotten this Christmas.

Naju Pet Boarding in Panama City is hosting its first-ever “Stuff the Pup Bus” donation drive. Naju is collecting food, toys, and cleaning supplies to donate to four local rescues: Bay County Animal Shelter, Mew Tew’s Refuge Cat Rescue, Castaway Cats and Dogs, and Quincy’s Hope Canine Coalition. The goal is for every shelter pet to get a toy this Christmas.

“They do toy drives around Christmas, but there’s nothing for shelter pets in the area and we really saw a need and wanted to reach out and help our community,” said Casey Forsythe, Assistant General Manager at Naju.

The drive runs through Friday, December 16. Donations can be dropped off at Naju Pet Boarding, Pet Supermarket on 23rd street in Panama City, as well as, Pet Supermarket in Breakfast Point.

